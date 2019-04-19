STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV-2019 001625

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Joe Gomez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joe Gomez, Resident of the City of Alb NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Joe Gomez

Proposed Name Tony J. Gomez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 28th day of May 2019, at the hour of 2:00 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez

HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2019