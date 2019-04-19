No. CV-2019 001625
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2019 001625
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Joe Gomez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joe Gomez, Resident of the City of Alb NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Joe Gomez
Proposed Name Tony J. Gomez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 28th day of May 2019, at the hour of 2:00 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joe Gomez
Joe Gomez
HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2019
0 comments