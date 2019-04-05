STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 002753

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Francis Conrad Guerra

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Francis Conrad Guerra, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Francis Conrad Guerra

Proposed Name

Frank Hernandez Guerra

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 29 day of May 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Francis Conrad Guerra

Francis Conrad Guerra

HCS Pub. April 5, 12, 2019