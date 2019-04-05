No. CV 2019 002753
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 002753
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Francis Conrad Guerra
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Francis Conrad Guerra, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Francis Conrad Guerra
Proposed Name
Frank Hernandez Guerra
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 29 day of May 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Francis Conrad Guerra
Francis Conrad Guerra
HCS Pub. April 5, 12, 2019
