STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 002769

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Bryan Torres Gonzalez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bryan Torres Gonzalez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Bryan Torres Gonzalez

Proposed Name

Bryan Gonzalez Torres

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 14 2019, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bryan Gonzalez

Bryan Gonzalez

HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019