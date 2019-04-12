No. CV 2019 002769
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 002769
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Bryan Torres Gonzalez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bryan Torres Gonzalez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Bryan Torres Gonzalez
Proposed Name
Bryan Gonzalez Torres
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 14 2019, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bryan Gonzalez
Bryan Gonzalez
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019
