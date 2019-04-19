STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 002796

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Anthony Gomez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Aaliyah Nevaeh Lewis

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anthony Gomez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

Aaliyah Nevaeh Lewis

Proposed Name

Aaliyah Nevaeh Gomez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin O’Connell, District Judge, on the 15th day of May 2019, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Anthony Gomez

Anthony Gomez

HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2019