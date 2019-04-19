No. CV 2019 002796
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 002796
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anthony Gomez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Aaliyah Nevaeh Lewis
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anthony Gomez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Aaliyah Nevaeh Lewis
Proposed Name
Aaliyah Nevaeh Gomez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin O’Connell, District Judge, on the 15th day of May 2019, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anthony Gomez
Anthony Gomez
HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2019
