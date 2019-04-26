No. CV 2019 003299
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF
Kaleb Rey Valdez
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kaleb Rey Valdez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Kaleb Rey Valdez
Proposed Name
Kaleb Ray Vidal-Rodriguez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 29th day of May, 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
Kaleb Rey Valdez
Kaleb Rey Valdez
HCS Pub. April 26, May 3, 2019
