STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 003299

IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF

Kaleb Rey Valdez

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kaleb Rey Valdez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Kaleb Rey Valdez

Proposed Name

Kaleb Ray Vidal-Rodriguez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 29th day of May, 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

Kaleb Rey Valdez

Kaleb Rey Valdez

HCS Pub. April 26, May 3, 2019