No. CV 2019 02722
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 02722
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Manuel Joseph Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Joseph Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Manuel Joseph Garcia
Proposed Name
Manuel David Leyba
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of May 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Manuel D. Leyba
Manuel D. Leyba
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019
