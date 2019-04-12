STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 02722

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Manuel Joseph Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Joseph Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Manuel Joseph Garcia

Proposed Name

Manuel David Leyba

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of May 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Manuel D. Leyba

Manuel D. Leyba

HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019