No. CV 2019 02764
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Catherine Louise Mareck
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Catherine Louise Mareck, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Catherine Louise Mareck
Proposed Name Louise Segura
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 29 day of May 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Catherine L. Mareck
Catherine L. Mareck
HCS Pub. April 5, 12, 2019
