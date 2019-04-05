STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 02764

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Catherine Louise Mareck

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Catherine Louise Mareck, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Catherine Louise Mareck

Proposed Name Louise Segura

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 29 day of May 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Catherine L. Mareck

Catherine L. Mareck

HCS Pub. April 5, 12, 2019