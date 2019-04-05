No. CV 2019 02765
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 02765
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Frances Lucero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Frances Lucero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Frances Lucero
Proposed Name
Bettie Frances Lucero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 1st day of May 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Frances Lucero
Frances Lucero
