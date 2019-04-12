No. CV 2019 02970
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 02970
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Robert Reynold Gallegos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robert Reynold Gallegos, Resident of the City of Bernalillo, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Robert Reynold Gallegos
Proposed Name
Ronald R. Gallegos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30th day of May 2019, at the hour of 1:20 P.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Robert Reynold Gallegos
Robert Reynold Gallegos
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019
