STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 02970

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Robert Reynold Gallegos

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robert Reynold Gallegos, Resident of the City of Bernalillo, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Robert Reynold Gallegos

Proposed Name

Ronald R. Gallegos

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30th day of May 2019, at the hour of 1:20 P.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Robert Reynold Gallegos

Robert Reynold Gallegos

HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019