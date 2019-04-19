No. D-202-CV-2019-02875
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE
OF MARIA FLORINDA LOVATO
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Florinda Lovato, a resident of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Florinda Lovato
Proposed Name
Flora M. Costales
This petition will be heard before the Honorable Benjamin Chavez, District Judge, on May 29, 2019 at 1:55 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Submitted by:
s/ Frank A. Baca
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 72609
Albuquerque, NM 87195
frbaca@msn.com
(505) 400 -5588 telephone
HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2019
