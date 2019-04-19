STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019-02875

IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE

OF MARIA FLORINDA LOVATO

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Florinda Lovato, a resident of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his name as follows:

Current Name

Maria Florinda Lovato

Proposed Name

Flora M. Costales

This petition will be heard before the Honorable Benjamin Chavez, District Judge, on May 29, 2019 at 1:55 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Submitted by:

s/ Frank A. Baca

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 72609

Albuquerque, NM 87195

frbaca@msn.com

(505) 400 -5588 telephone

HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2019