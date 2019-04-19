STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 03134

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jason Michael Willins

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jason Michael Willins, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jason Michael Willins

Proposed Name

Jason Michael Davidson

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega, District Judge, on the 29th day of May 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jason M Willins

Jason M Willins

HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2019