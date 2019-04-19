No. D-202-CV-2019 03134
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 03134
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jason Michael Willins
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jason Michael Willins, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jason Michael Willins
Proposed Name
Jason Michael Davidson
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega, District Judge, on the 29th day of May 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jason M Willins
Jason M Willins
HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2019
0 comments