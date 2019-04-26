SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2019-03200

IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF

PHILLIP KENNETH OSWALD

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Phillip Kenneth Oswald, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:

Current Name

Phillip Kenneth Oswald

Proposed Name

Peter Kenith Grahame

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega, District Judge, on the 15th day of May, 2019, at the hour of 1:15 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 5th Floor.

Respectfully submitted,

Electronically submitted,

Susan K. Tomita, Attorney at Law

Susan K. Tomita

Attorney for Petitioner

4263 Montgomery Blvd NE #210

Albuquerque NM 87109

Ph: (505) 883-4993

HCS Pub. April 26, May 3, 2019