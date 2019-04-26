No. D-202-CV-2019-03200
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2019-03200
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF
PHILLIP KENNETH OSWALD
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Phillip Kenneth Oswald, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name
Phillip Kenneth Oswald
Proposed Name
Peter Kenith Grahame
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega, District Judge, on the 15th day of May, 2019, at the hour of 1:15 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 5th Floor.
Respectfully submitted,
Electronically submitted,
Susan K. Tomita, Attorney at Law
Susan K. Tomita
Attorney for Petitioner
4263 Montgomery Blvd NE #210
Albuquerque NM 87109
Ph: (505) 883-4993
HCS Pub. April 26, May 3, 2019
