Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE, 4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE NM 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE BID auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place. Date: MAY 15, 2019 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction to be eligible to bid. Payment by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#A1008 BENNETT, Michael D. 8401 Spain RD NE Apt 58-D, Albuquerque, NM 87111-2083 car, tools, office chairs, ladder, fan, chairs, floor jack, tool box.

#10032 PRITCHETT, Jennifer K. 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Unit K-12 Albuquerque, NM 87111 – stereo console, boxes, totes, lamp, ironing board

#10033 PRITCHETT, Jennifer K. 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Unit K-12 Albuquerque, NM 87111 –boxes, totes, home décor, rug, ladder, small table, home décor.

#11037 AKERSON, Charlotte R. 6904 San Francisco Rd Albuquerque, NM 87109 chairs, boxes, totes, tanning bed, sofa, footstool, barstools, end table.

#17016 SOTERIA (Lynette Cass) 4830 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Suite J Albuquerque, NM 87111 entertainment cent, office chair, boxes, totes, table, bookcase, filing cabinet, chair, mirror.

#20022 BENEDICT 5236 Wyoming Blvd NE Apt E-24 Albuquerque, NM 87111 chair, vacuum, end table, lamp, tools, shelves, totes, boxes

#23015 SOTERIA (Lynette Cass) 4830 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Suite J Albuquerque, NM 87111 – chairs, mirrors, shelves, bookcases, office chair, barstool, salon chairs.

HCS Pub. April 26, May 3, 2019