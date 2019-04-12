Notice of Public Sale

On May 24, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets after until each car has been auctioned the undersigned will offer to see or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s)

2009 Ford Mustang CP, VIN# 1ZVHT80N195121100, total amount of charges incurred, $1,179.77.

2005 Chevrolet Uplander SV, VIN# 1GNDV23L45D244827, total amount of charges incurred, $1,134.62.

2000 Volvo S70 4dr, VIN# YV1LS61J3Y2630073, total amount of charges incurred, $1,129.23.

1972 Chevrolet C10 PK, VIN# CCE132Z118690, total amount of charges incurred, $1,161.59.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019