April 19, 2019

Notice of Public Sale

On May 31, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning  the undersigned will offer to see or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s)

2010 Mazda 3 4dr, VIN# JM1BL1SG8A1104814, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,163.59.

At  Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico  87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2019

