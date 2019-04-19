NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On June 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2015 Triumph Americain MC VIN SMT905RN1FT665341. No license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $2093.20. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. April 19, 26, 2019