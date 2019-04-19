Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 05-06-19 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 111 Charles Sims 9020 Petronas AVE SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Chair, rake, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 125 Larry Castillo 1205 Kind ST Houston TX 77022. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Bedroom furnitures, step ladder, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 210 Brigida Ontiveros-Ruiz 9600 Central AVE SW #17 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Table, cabinet, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 426 Gilbert Cordova 9201 Benavidez SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: File cabinet, tires, chair, rack, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

