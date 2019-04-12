Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. April 25, 2019. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cash Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.

UNIT (A073) John Eric Hernandez, 11008 Suffolk Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, bags, household, Tools

UNIT: (E104) Linda Neil, 425 Pinewood Dr, Stigler, OK. Misc Bags, kids toys, Household

UNIT: (F475) Ora Beyale, 8509 Marquette Ave NE, Apt E, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Misc Household, Boxes, Bags

UNIT (D312) Joanne Guinn, 9616 El Patron Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121 Furniture, boxes, Bags

UNIT: (E117) Gabriel A Seguieros, 224 Atrisco Vista Blvd SW, TRL 1014, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, Bins furniture

HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019