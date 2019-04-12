STORAGE SALE

The following property shall be sold April 27, 2019, 10AM, at THE STORAGE PLACE, 31 RD 5577, Farmington, NM 87401, Phone: 505-320-0267, in satisfaction of lien in accordance with the NM self-storage act 48-11-1 thru 48-11-9.

Todd Frazier, 48 Boletus Creek Rd, Bayfield, CO 81122, Unit C-9, containing tubs, boxes, step ladder, vacuum sweeper, exercise machine, box spring and mattress, computer monitor, folding table, sofa, and bags of clothing.

Doepp Posey, 99 RD 5580, Farmington, NM 87401, Unit B-9, containing a trunk, antique sewing machines, antique typewriter, old stuff, clothes, suitcases, 8 track tapes, chairs, and boxes.

Johanna Toledo, PO Box 2276, Farmington, NM 87401, unit A-9, containing tubs, boxes, bags, bed frame, bicycle frame, and mattress.

Brandon Crandal, 168 RD 5018, Bloomfield, NM 87413, Unit C-3, containing dreesser , head board, folding bed spring and mattress, chairs, table, crutches, stove, ice cream freezer, tubs, and boxes.

Kaylene Lee, PO Box 2276, Farmington, NM 87401, Unit B-16, containing automoble tires and rims, bicycle, table, small fridge, tools, shop vac, blankets, vacuum sweeper, and various tubs and boxes.

HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019