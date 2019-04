NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO NEW MEXICO STATUTES SECTION 48-11-1 TO 9 N.M.S.A., 1978, THAT THE FOLLOWING GOODS WILL BE SOLD AT TIJERAS SELF STORAGE ON TUESDAY APRIL 16, 2019 AT 10:30 AM LOCATED AT 201 DORADO SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87123, TO SATISFY LIENS CLAIMED BY TIJERAS SELF STORAGE TOGETHER WITH ALL COSTS OF THE SALE:

LOT #1 – YOLISA DUENAS M346

2400 2ND ST NW

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #2 – LISA JONES M355

11619 GALLANT RD SE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #3 – TONYA CRIDDLE L323

12707 DUNES SE APT A

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #4 – DAN KNIPPEL G120

24 JUNIPER HILL LOOP

CEDAR CREST, NM 87008

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

TERMS OF SALE: CASH. ANY LOT MAY BE WITHDRAWN FROM SALE WITHOUT NOTICE.

HCS Pub. April 5, 12, 2019