NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO NEW MEXICO STATUTES SECTION 48-11-1 TO 9 N.M.S.A., 1978, THAT THE FOLLOWING GOODS WILL BE SOLD AT TIJERAS SELF STORAGE ON TUESDAY APRIL 16, 2019 AT 10:30 AM LOCATED AT 201 DORADO SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87123, TO SATISFY LIENS CLAIMED BY TIJERAS SELF STORAGE TOGETHER WITH ALL COSTS OF THE SALE:

LOT #1 – JENNIFER POWELL D01

914 19TH STREET

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87104

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #2 – NICHOLE A. PEVOVICH D09

220 WESTERN SKIES DR SE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #3 – RAUL PEREZ G26

505 GOMEZ NE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87102

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #4 – CATHY BEGAY H20 PO BOX 263

BRIMHALL, NM 87310

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #5 – ROSALIO DURAN H31

5555 EL GORDO RD

DEMING, NM 88030

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #6 – DONALD PADILLA I41

300 DORADO SE APT E 3

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #7 – GERALDINE GARCIA L11A

413 INDIANA SE APT D

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

TERMS OF SALE: CASH. ANY LOT MAY BE WITHDRAWN FROM SALE WITHOUT NOTICE.

HCS Pub. April 5, 12, 2019