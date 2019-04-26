Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: May 16, 2019 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

C-04 CHAVEZ, Steve R. 7135 Natalie Jane Lane NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 outdoor heaters, toddler bed, printer, golf clubs, stroller, car seat, home décor, boxes & totes, carpet steamer

F-07 DURON, Florentino M. 5523 Coasta Garraf Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 dining table & chairs, bed, bikes, toddler bed, metal shelf, camping equipment, chest of drawers, tv stand, toys, 3 sets of golf clubs

H-06 GOFF, James H. P.O. Box 67531 Albuquerque, NM 87193 metal shelves, boxes & totes, dolly, outdoor table, ladder, entertainment center, artwork, bed

I-98 LURIA RAMOS, Felipe A. 8800 Thor Rd SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 washer & dryer, couches, dining chairs & table

K-26 ROYBAL, Santana C. 1427 Del Rey Pl SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 book shelf, entertainment center, recliner, couch, trampoline, fan, boxes, bedframe

K-53 HOSFORD, Russell D. 3912 Hilton Albuquerque, NM 87110 boxes & totes, DVD player, stereo equipment, golf clubs, ice chest, books

N-123 WADE, Mark D. 1200 Dickerson SE Albuquerque, NM 87106 boxes & totes, end tables, lamp, china cabinet, desk, yard tools, fishing equipment, clothes

O-16 GUTIERREZ, David 812 Camino Don Tomas Bernalillo, NM 87004 refrigerator, sectional sofa, camera equipment, lamp, rugs, bedding, chair

S-33 GARINO, Terry 218 Sharon Dr NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 upright piano, artwork, bed, grill, chairs, refrigerator, armoire, benches, table, couch, end tables

HCS Pub. April 26, May 3, 2019