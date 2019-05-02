U-Stor-It
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant
To the New Mexico Self-Storage
Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9).
U-Stor-It located at 4701 Cutler NE Albuq., NM 87110. Will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy The Owners(s) Lien. Sale is to be Held at 12:00 pm
May 22, 2019.
CASH ONLY.
UNIT #37 Donna Stratton
PO Box 30894
Albuquerque NM 87190
Keyboard, drafting table, lawn chairs,
2 end tables.
UNIT #46 John Wilson
6220 Indian School NE #C116
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Bicycle, 2 shelves, BBQ, boxes and
bags.
UNIT #63 Treven Pilette
901 Park SW #136
Albuquerque NM 87102
Dresser, weights, TV stand, lawn
chairs, matt & box springs, Big
Screen TV.
UNIT #64 Cynthia Hoffecker
1718 Aliso NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Buffet, headboard, mattress and
box springs, 3 rugs.
UNIT #91 Joleen Myers
8320 Millstream Pl. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Cabinet, salon hair dryer, metal
shelf, dresser, washer/dryer, chairs.
UNIT #101 Quality Accounting
2004 Selway Place NW
Albuquerque NM 87120
5 office chairs, pictures, metal
file cabinets.
UNIT #104 Dana Goorbin
PO Box 37014
Albuquerque, NM 87176
Portable refrigerator, fish tank, sawhorses,
microwave.
UNIT # 143 Liquesce Coatings
212 McDougal Ave.
Belen, NM 87002
Shop vac, shelf, roofing nails.
UNIT #165 Theodora Muehlenweg
115 Harvard SE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Miscellaneous Tubs
UNIT #192 Thomas James
2326 Valencia NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Bunk Bed, luggage, rack, refrigerator,
tubs.
UNIT #277 Sarah Gallegos
2132 LaVeta DR NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Couch, refrigerator, bed frames & rail,
lamp, bookcase, toys.
UNIT # 292 Sulaiman Manassra
3901 Indian School NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Double door refrigerator, large
bird cage, coffee table, dressers,
gas stove, dog house.
UNIT #88 Derrick Amberson
9919 4th St NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Piano, washer/dryer, coffee
table, dressers.
HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2019
