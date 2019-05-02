Home   >   Search Notices   >   Auctions   >   Storage Auctions   >   ﻿U-Stor-It

May 2, 2019

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant

To the New Mexico Self-Storage

Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9).

U-Stor-It located at 4701 Cutler NE Albuq., NM 87110.  Will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy The Owners(s) Lien.  Sale is to be Held at 12:00 pm

May 22, 2019.

CASH ONLY.

UNIT #37  Donna Stratton

PO Box 30894

Albuquerque NM  87190

Keyboard, drafting table, lawn chairs,

2 end tables.

UNIT #46 John Wilson

6220 Indian School NE #C116

Albuquerque, NM  87110

Bicycle, 2 shelves, BBQ, boxes and

bags.

UNIT #63  Treven Pilette

901 Park SW #136

Albuquerque NM  87102

Dresser, weights, TV stand, lawn

chairs, matt & box springs, Big

Screen TV.

UNIT #64  Cynthia Hoffecker

1718 Aliso NE

Albuquerque, NM  87110

Buffet, headboard, mattress and

box springs, 3 rugs.

UNIT #91  Joleen Myers

8320 Millstream Pl. NW

Albuquerque, NM  87120

Cabinet, salon hair dryer, metal

shelf, dresser, washer/dryer, chairs.

UNIT #101  Quality Accounting

2004 Selway Place NW

Albuquerque NM  87120

5 office chairs, pictures, metal

file cabinets.

UNIT #104  Dana Goorbin

PO Box 37014

Albuquerque, NM  87176

Portable refrigerator, fish tank, sawhorses,

microwave.

UNIT # 143  Liquesce Coatings

212 McDougal Ave.

Belen, NM  87002

Shop vac, shelf, roofing nails.

UNIT #165  Theodora Muehlenweg

115 Harvard SE

Albuquerque, NM  87106

Miscellaneous Tubs

UNIT #192  Thomas James

2326 Valencia NE

Albuquerque, NM  87110

Bunk Bed, luggage, rack, refrigerator,

tubs.

UNIT #277  Sarah Gallegos

2132 LaVeta DR NE

Albuquerque, NM  87110

Couch, refrigerator, bed frames & rail,

lamp, bookcase, toys.

UNIT # 292  Sulaiman Manassra

3901 Indian School NE

Albuquerque, NM  87110

Double door refrigerator, large

bird cage, coffee table, dressers,

gas stove, dog house.

UNIT #88  Derrick Amberson

9919 4th St NW

Albuquerque, NM  87114

Piano, washer/dryer, coffee

table, dressers.

 HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2019

