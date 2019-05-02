Notice is hereby given, Pursuant

To the New Mexico Self-Storage

Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9).

U-Stor-It located at 4701 Cutler NE Albuq., NM 87110. Will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy The Owners(s) Lien. Sale is to be Held at 12:00 pm

May 22, 2019.

CASH ONLY.

UNIT #37 Donna Stratton

PO Box 30894

Albuquerque NM 87190

Keyboard, drafting table, lawn chairs,

2 end tables.

UNIT #46 John Wilson

6220 Indian School NE #C116

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Bicycle, 2 shelves, BBQ, boxes and

bags.

UNIT #63 Treven Pilette

901 Park SW #136

Albuquerque NM 87102

Dresser, weights, TV stand, lawn

chairs, matt & box springs, Big

Screen TV.

UNIT #64 Cynthia Hoffecker

1718 Aliso NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Buffet, headboard, mattress and

box springs, 3 rugs.

UNIT #91 Joleen Myers

8320 Millstream Pl. NW

Albuquerque, NM 87120

Cabinet, salon hair dryer, metal

shelf, dresser, washer/dryer, chairs.

UNIT #101 Quality Accounting

2004 Selway Place NW

Albuquerque NM 87120

5 office chairs, pictures, metal

file cabinets.

UNIT #104 Dana Goorbin

PO Box 37014

Albuquerque, NM 87176

Portable refrigerator, fish tank, sawhorses,

microwave.

UNIT # 143 Liquesce Coatings

212 McDougal Ave.

Belen, NM 87002

Shop vac, shelf, roofing nails.

UNIT #165 Theodora Muehlenweg

115 Harvard SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Miscellaneous Tubs

UNIT #192 Thomas James

2326 Valencia NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Bunk Bed, luggage, rack, refrigerator,

tubs.

UNIT #277 Sarah Gallegos

2132 LaVeta DR NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Couch, refrigerator, bed frames & rail,

lamp, bookcase, toys.

UNIT # 292 Sulaiman Manassra

3901 Indian School NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Double door refrigerator, large

bird cage, coffee table, dressers,

gas stove, dog house.

UNIT #88 Derrick Amberson

9919 4th St NW

Albuquerque, NM 87114

Piano, washer/dryer, coffee

table, dressers.

HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2019