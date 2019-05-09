SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2019 03744

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ROSELA DORA CHAVEZ

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROSELA DORA CHAVEZ, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County Bernalillo State of New Mexico and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from ROSELA DORA CHAVEZ to DORA ROSELA CHAVEZ and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ District Judge, on the 24th day of June 2019 at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico .

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rosela Dora Chavez

Rosela Dora Chavez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2019