CAUSE NO. CV 2019 03744
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2019 03744
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ROSELA DORA CHAVEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROSELA DORA CHAVEZ, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County Bernalillo State of New Mexico and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from ROSELA DORA CHAVEZ to DORA ROSELA CHAVEZ and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ District Judge, on the 24th day of June 2019 at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico .
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rosela Dora Chavez
Rosela Dora Chavez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2019
