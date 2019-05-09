IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF NEW MEXICO

CIVIL NO. 1:18 CV 593 RB/JHR

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, OR

LEGATEES OF CIPRIANA SANCHEZ, DECEASED;

CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, FORD MOTOR CREDIT

COMPANY, CITIBANK SOUTH DAKOTA, NA;

And OCCUPANTS, WHOSE TRUE NAMES ARE

UNKNOWN, IF ANY,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Under and by virtue of a Judgment, Decree of Foreclosure and Order of Sale issued by the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico on April 2, 2019, in the above-entitled action, wherein the plaintiff obtained a judgment decree of foreclosure against defendants, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, or Legatees of Cipriana Sanchez, Deceased; City of Albuquerque, Ford Motor Credit Company, Citibank South Dakota, NA; and Occupants, Whose True Names are Unknown, if any, in the amount of $121,184.38, together with interest thereon, as set forth in said judgment, I am commanded to sell all that certain lot, piece, parcel of land situate in the County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, hereinafter described.

The subject matter of the above action is a suit brought by the plaintiff upon a note and mortgage executed and delivered by Defendant Sanchez to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, an agency of the United States, and for foreclosure of the mortgage given to secure said note.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. on that day, on the front steps of the United States District Court at 333 Lomas Blvd. N.W. Suite 180, Albuquerque, New Mexico, I will, in obedience to said Order of Sale and Decree of Foreclosure, sell the following-described real property, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy plaintiff’s judgment:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT NUMBERED EIGHTEEN (18) IN BLOCK NUMBERED ONE HUNDRED SIXTY (160) OF VALENCIA VILLAGE, A REPLAT OF DE BLASSIE AND TENORIO’S SUBDIVISION OF 1947, TRACTS 159 AND 16- AIRPORT UNIT, TOWN OF ATRISCO GRANT, BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE REPLAT OF SAID ADDITION, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON JULY 21, 1970.

More commonly known as: 832 Estancia Drive NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances belonging to said real estate in any way pertaining to said premises, to satisfy the plaintiff’s judgment in the total amount of $135,512.11 as of the date of the sale, together with interest accruing thereon and all costs of said sale.

Said sale shall be to the highest and best bidder, payment must be in cash, in lawful money of the United States; provided, however, that the plaintiff shall be entitled to bid all or any part of its judgment.

DATED this 7th day of May, 2019.

/s/ Sonya K. Chavez

SONYA K. CHAVEZ

United States Marshal for the

District of New Mexico

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019