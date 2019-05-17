PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is bereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Golden Target Self- Storage located at 8601 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111, will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 9.00 am June 13, 2019. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.

Unit A18: Duong T. Le, 8000 Montomery NE #413, Alb. NM 87109, Misc. Household Items.

Unit B30: Kevin Miner, 9017 Natalie NE, Alb. NM 87111, Misc. Items, Household items, Furniture

Unit C59: Chrystal Warmoth, 5830 Medical Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240, Household Items.

Unit D3: Daniel L. Hernandez, 8416 Hilton Ave. NE #6B, Alb. NM 87111, Boxes, Misc. Items.

Unit E42: Dale/Deborah L Phillips, 9125 Cherokee Rd NE, NE Alb, NM 87111, Household Items.

Unit F5: James R. Prew, 2449 Chelwood Park NE #3, Alb. NM 87112, Boxes, Misc. Items.

Unit J14: Candice M. Melchior, 7501 Montgomery NE #7306, Alb. NM 87109, Misc. Items.

J35: Shirley Celcis, 714 Oakmont Ave. Apt. 1102, Las Vegas, NV 89109, Misc. Items

HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2019