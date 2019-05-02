Juan Tabo Self Storage

Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on May 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at

Odell Meadows

510 Melilla SE

Apt D

Abq, NM 87108

Unit 25N

Unit appears to contain personal items

Tommy Fulcher

1844 Britt NE

Abq, NM 87112

Unit 31W

Unit appears to contain personal items

Stephen Tomlin

1800 Eubank NE

Abq, NM 87112

Unit 94W

Unit appears to contain personal items

Nick Gonzales

89 California Pine NE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Unit 73W

Unit appears to contain personal items

Richard Duchesne-Manager

HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2019