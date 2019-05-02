Juan Tabo Self Storage
Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on May 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at
Odell Meadows
510 Melilla SE
Apt D
Abq, NM 87108
Unit 25N
Unit appears to contain personal items
Tommy Fulcher
1844 Britt NE
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 31W
Unit appears to contain personal items
Stephen Tomlin
1800 Eubank NE
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 94W
Unit appears to contain personal items
Nick Gonzales
89 California Pine NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Unit 73W
Unit appears to contain personal items
Richard Duchesne-Manager
HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2019
