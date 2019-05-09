STATE OF NEW MEXICO

IN THE PROBATE COURT

Bernalillo COUNTY

No. 2019 0451

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

Roger Nichols, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other deliver of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address:

1 Civic Plaza NW #6, Albuquerque NM 87102.

Dated: April 25, 2019.

/s/ Margaret Kelliher

Margaret Kelliher

P.O. Box 103

Burnt Hills, NY 12027

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2019