No. CV 2019 003751
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 003751
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lucille Eugenie Marie Bourassa
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lucille Eugenie Marie Bourassa, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Lucille Eugenie Marie Bourassa
Proposed Name
Lucy M Bourassa
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 19th day of June 2019, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lucille Eugenie Marie Bourassa
Lucille Eugenie Marie Bourassa
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2019
