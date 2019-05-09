STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 003751

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lucille Eugenie Marie Bourassa

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lucille Eugenie Marie Bourassa, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Lucille Eugenie Marie Bourassa

Proposed Name

Lucy M Bourassa

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 19th day of June 2019, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lucille Eugenie Marie Bourassa

Lucille Eugenie Marie Bourassa

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2019