No. CV 2019 03550
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 03550
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nuong Thuy My Mach
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nuong Thuy My Mach, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nuong Thuy My Mach
Proposed Name NG My Mach
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of June 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nuong Thuy My Mach
Nuong Thuy My Mach
HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2019
0 comments