STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 03550

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Nuong Thuy My Mach

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nuong Thuy My Mach, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Nuong Thuy My Mach

Proposed Name NG My Mach

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of June 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nuong Thuy My Mach

Nuong Thuy My Mach

HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2019