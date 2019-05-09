STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 03683

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Salazar

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Salazar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Maria Salazar

Proposed Name

Maria Elvira Salazar

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12 day of June 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Meaes-Salazar

Maria Salazar

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2019