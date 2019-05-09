No. CV 2019 03683
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 03683
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Salazar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Salazar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Maria Salazar
Proposed Name
Maria Elvira Salazar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12 day of June 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Meaes-Salazar
Maria Salazar
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2019
