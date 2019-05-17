STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 03906

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Matthew Richard Blue

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Matthew Richard Blue, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Matthew Richard Blue

Proposed Name

Matthew Ferguson Blue

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 1st day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Matthew Blue

Matthew Blue

HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2019