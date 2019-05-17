No. CV 2019 03906
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 03906
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Matthew Richard Blue
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Matthew Richard Blue, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Matthew Richard Blue
Proposed Name
Matthew Ferguson Blue
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 1st day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Matthew Blue
Matthew Blue
HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2019
