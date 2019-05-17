SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2019 03915

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Marion Marvin Linam

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marion Marvin Linam, Resident of the City of Albuq., County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Marion Marvin Linam

Proposed Name Marvin Linam

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 17th day of June 2019, at the hour of 9:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Marvin Linam

Marvin Linam

HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2019