No. CV 2019 03915
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marion Marvin Linam
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marion Marvin Linam, Resident of the City of Albuq., County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Marion Marvin Linam
Proposed Name Marvin Linam
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 17th day of June 2019, at the hour of 9:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marvin Linam
Marvin Linam
HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2019
