No. CV 2019 03932
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Heather Elizabeth Jowers
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Heather Elizabeth Jowers, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Heather Elizabeth Jowers
Proposed Name
Heather Elizabeth Hart
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 17th day of June 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Heather E. Jowers
Heather E. Jowers
HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2019
