STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 03934

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Brandon Carlyle Scoville

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brandon Carlyle Scoville, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Brandon Carlyle Scoville

Proposed Name

Brandon Carlyle Hart

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay Campbell, District Judge, on the 17th day of June 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Brandon Scoville

Brandon C Scoville

HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2019