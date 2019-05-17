No. CV 2019 03935
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 03935
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Margarita Lucero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Margarita Lucero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Margarita Lucero
Proposed Name
Margaret Lucero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 10 day of July 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Margaret Chavez
Margaret Chavez
HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2019
