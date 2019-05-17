STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 03935

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Margarita Lucero

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Margarita Lucero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Margarita Lucero

Proposed Name

Margaret Lucero

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 10 day of July 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Margaret Chavez

Margaret Chavez

HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2019