STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 04192

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Christopher Randall Hawk

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christopher Randall Hawk, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Christopher Randall Hawk

Proposed Name

Christopher Randall Zieg

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 10th day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Christopher Randall Hawk

Christopher Randall Hawk

HCS Pub. May 31, June 7, 2019