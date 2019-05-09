STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 003734

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Josephine Louise Forbes

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Josephine Louise Forbes, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Josephine Louise Forbes

Proposed Name

Josephine Louise Argaez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 19th day of June 2019, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Josephine L. Forbes

Josephine L. Forbes

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2019