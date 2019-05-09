No. D-202-CV-2019 003734
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Josephine Louise Forbes
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Josephine Louise Forbes, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Josephine Louise Forbes
Proposed Name
Josephine Louise Argaez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 19th day of June 2019, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Josephine L. Forbes
Josephine L. Forbes
