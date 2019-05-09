STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 003738

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Marrissa Bustamante-Mejia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marrissa Yvonne Bustamante-Mejia, Resident of the City of Albuqurque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Marrissa Yvonne Bustamante-Mejia

Proposed Name

Mathyis Yvonne Mejia

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 26th day of June 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Marrissa Bustamante-Mejia

Marrissa Bustamante-Mejia

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2019