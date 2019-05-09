No. D-202-CV-2019 003738
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 003738
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marrissa Bustamante-Mejia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marrissa Yvonne Bustamante-Mejia, Resident of the City of Albuqurque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Marrissa Yvonne Bustamante-Mejia
Proposed Name
Mathyis Yvonne Mejia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 26th day of June 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marrissa Bustamante-Mejia
Marrissa Bustamante-Mejia
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2019
