No. D-202-CV 2019 004199
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cathy Gorospe aka as Katherine Greene
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cathy Gorospe aka as Katherine Greene, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Cathy Gorospe aka as Katherine Greene
Proposed Name
Katherine Marie Gorospe
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 2nd day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Katherine M. Gorospe
Cathy Gorospe aka as Katherine Greene
HCS Pub. May 31, June 7, 2019
