STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 004199

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Cathy Gorospe aka as Katherine Greene

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cathy Gorospe aka as Katherine Greene, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Cathy Gorospe aka as Katherine Greene

Proposed Name

Katherine Marie Gorospe

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 2nd day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Katherine M. Gorospe

Cathy Gorospe aka as Katherine Greene

HCS Pub. May 31, June 7, 2019