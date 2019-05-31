STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 004220

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

JONA WILLIAM DENMARK

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JONA WILLIAM DENMARK, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

JONA WILLIAM DENMARK

Proposed Name

ALEXIS CORNICA DENMARK

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUL 09 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jona Denmark

JONA WILLIAM DENMARK

HCS Pub. May 31, June 7, 2019