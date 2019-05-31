No. D-202-CV 2019 004220
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2019 004220
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JONA WILLIAM DENMARK
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JONA WILLIAM DENMARK, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
JONA WILLIAM DENMARK
Proposed Name
ALEXIS CORNICA DENMARK
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUL 09 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jona Denmark
JONA WILLIAM DENMARK
HCS Pub. May 31, June 7, 2019
