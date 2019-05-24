STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019-01333

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Thelma Jean Mason

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

SECOND AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Thelma Jean Mason, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Thelma Jean Mason

Proposed Name Jean Perry

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay Campbell, District Judge, on the 4th day of June 2019, at the hour of 2:00 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Perry, Jean Mason

Thelma Jean Mason

HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2019