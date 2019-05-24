No. D-202-CV-2019-01333
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019-01333
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Thelma Jean Mason
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
SECOND AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Thelma Jean Mason, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Thelma Jean Mason
Proposed Name Jean Perry
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay Campbell, District Judge, on the 4th day of June 2019, at the hour of 2:00 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Perry, Jean Mason
Thelma Jean Mason
HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2019
