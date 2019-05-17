No. D-202-CV-2019-01892
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019-01892
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Terrell Eddie Begay
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Second Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Terrell Eddie Begay, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Terrell Eddie Begay
Proposed Name
Terrell Eddy A. Begay
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay Campbell, District Judge, on the 29th day of May 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Terrell Eddie Begay
Terrell Eddie Begay
HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2019
0 comments