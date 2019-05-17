STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019-01892

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Terrell Eddie Begay

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Second Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Terrell Eddie Begay, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Terrell Eddie Begay

Proposed Name

Terrell Eddy A. Begay

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay Campbell, District Judge, on the 29th day of May 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Terrell Eddie Begay

Terrell Eddie Begay

HCS Pub. May 17, 24, 2019