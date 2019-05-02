No. D-202-CV-2019 03551
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 03551
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Juanita Catarina Salas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juanita Catarina Salas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Juanita Catarina Salas
Proposed Name
Jane Cathy Salas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 3rd day of June 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jane Cathy Salas
Jane Cathy Salas
HCS Pub. May 3, 10, 2019
0 comments