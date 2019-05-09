No. D-202-CV 2019 03754
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Pierce Talon Hensley
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pierce Talon Hensley, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Pierce Talon Hensley
Proposed Name Steffen Grey
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 19 day of June 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Pierce Talon Hensley
Pierce Talon Hensley
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 2019
