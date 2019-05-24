STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 04095

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Suzanne Waynette Lopez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Suzanne Waynette Salazar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Suzanne Waynette Salazar

Proposed Name

Waynette Suzanne Salazar

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of June 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Waynette Lopez

Waynette Lopez

HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2019