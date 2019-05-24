No. D-202-CV-2019 04095
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 04095
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Suzanne Waynette Lopez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Suzanne Waynette Salazar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Suzanne Waynette Salazar
Proposed Name
Waynette Suzanne Salazar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of June 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Waynette Lopez
Waynette Lopez
HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2019
