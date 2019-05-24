STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 04101

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Kiara Nyrell Jones

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kiara Nyrell Jones, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Kiara Nyrell Jones

Proposed Name

Kiara Salome De Los Santos

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 3rd day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kiara Nyrell Jones

Kiara Nyrell Jones

HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2019