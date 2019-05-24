No. D-202-CV-2019 04101
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 04101
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kiara Nyrell Jones
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kiara Nyrell Jones, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Kiara Nyrell Jones
Proposed Name
Kiara Salome De Los Santos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 3rd day of July 2019, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kiara Nyrell Jones
Kiara Nyrell Jones
HCS Pub. May 24, 31, 2019
