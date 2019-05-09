NO. D-202-DM-2019-000705
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-DM-2019-000705
IN THE MATTER OF THE KINSHIP GUARDIANSHIP OF R.L.B.M., A.I.B., L.L.B., minors.
AND CONCERNING
Maria M. Bolivar, Petitioner, and
Patricia Bolivar and Michael Martinez, Respondents.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondents, GREETINGS:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a Petition for Kinship Guardianship of Luciano Luis Bolivar born on July 3, 2014 to Patricia Bolivar and unknown father, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A hearing on this matter will be held on May 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. to determine whether a guardian should be appointed for children. The hearing will take place at the Second Judicial District Court, Albuquerque, New Mexico. If you do not enter a response and send the same to Petitioner’s attorney, or do not appear at the hearing, the Court may enter a default judgment in your absence.
JAMES A. NOEL
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Delilah Salaz
Deputy Clerk
Petitioner’s attorney:
/s/ Mariel G. Willow
Mariel G. Willow
Pegasus Legal Services for Children
3201 Fourth Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
505-244-1101
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2019
0 comments