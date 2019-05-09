STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-202-DM-2019-000705

IN THE MATTER OF THE KINSHIP GUARDIANSHIP OF R.L.B.M., A.I.B., L.L.B., minors.

AND CONCERNING

Maria M. Bolivar, Petitioner, and

Patricia Bolivar and Michael Martinez, Respondents.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondents, GREETINGS:

You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a Petition for Kinship Guardianship of Luciano Luis Bolivar born on July 3, 2014 to Patricia Bolivar and unknown father, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A hearing on this matter will be held on May 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. to determine whether a guardian should be appointed for children. The hearing will take place at the Second Judicial District Court, Albuquerque, New Mexico. If you do not enter a response and send the same to Petitioner’s attorney, or do not appear at the hearing, the Court may enter a default judgment in your absence.

JAMES A. NOEL

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: /s/ Delilah Salaz

Deputy Clerk

Petitioner’s attorney:

/s/ Mariel G. Willow

Mariel G. Willow

Pegasus Legal Services for Children

3201 Fourth Street NW

Albuquerque, NM 87107

505-244-1101

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2019