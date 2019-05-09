STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-PB-2019-00199

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

Gerald Sherwin Albaum, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daniel Jay Albaum, also known as Daniel J. Albaum and Daniel Albaum, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Gerald Sherwin Albaum, deceased. All persons or entities having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred pursuant to NMSA 1978, as amended, Section 45-3-801 (2016). Claims must be either (i) presented to the Personal Representative, c/o the undersigned attorney for the Personal Representative, at the attorney’s address set forth below, or (ii) filed with the Clerk of the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Boulevard NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, and a copy mailed to the undersigned attorney’s address set forth below.

DATED: May 2, 2019.

JONES & SMITH LAW FIRM, LLC

By: /s/ Donald L. Jones

Donald L. Jones

P. O. Box 93760

Albuquerque, NM 87199-3760

Phone: 505-843-9292; Fax: 505-244-0020

E-mail: don@jones-smithlaw.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative,

Daniel J. Albaum

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2019