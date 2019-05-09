No. D-202-PB-2019-00199
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2019-00199
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Gerald Sherwin Albaum, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daniel Jay Albaum, also known as Daniel J. Albaum and Daniel Albaum, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Gerald Sherwin Albaum, deceased. All persons or entities having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred pursuant to NMSA 1978, as amended, Section 45-3-801 (2016). Claims must be either (i) presented to the Personal Representative, c/o the undersigned attorney for the Personal Representative, at the attorney’s address set forth below, or (ii) filed with the Clerk of the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Boulevard NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, and a copy mailed to the undersigned attorney’s address set forth below.
DATED: May 2, 2019.
JONES & SMITH LAW FIRM, LLC
By: /s/ Donald L. Jones
Donald L. Jones
P. O. Box 93760
Albuquerque, NM 87199-3760
Phone: 505-843-9292; Fax: 505-244-0020
E-mail: don@jones-smithlaw.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative,
Daniel J. Albaum
HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2019
0 comments