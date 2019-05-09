SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-PB-2019-00213

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )

OF SAMUEL MCALEES, JR., Deceased. )

AMENDED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice if this Notice is given by publication as provided in Subsection A of Section 45-3-801 NMSA 1978, or within sixty (60) days after the mailing or delivery of this Notice for creditors who are given actual notice as provided by Subsection B of Section 45-3-801 NMSA 1978, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at 320 Osuna Rd NE, Unit G-4, Albuquerque, NM 87107, or filed with the Bernalillo County District Court.

DATED: May 2, 2019.

/s/ Amy M. Young-Vigil

Amy M. Young-Vigil, Personal Representative of

the Estate of Samuel McAlees, Jr.,

Deceased.

7216 Toulon Drive NE

Albuquerque NM 87122

(505) 239-3924

KENNETH C. LEACH & ASSOCIATES, P.C.

By /s/ Sara M. Bonnell

Sara M. Bonnell

Attorney for Amy M. Young-Vigil, Personal Representative of the Estate of Samuel McAlees,

Jr., Deceased

320 Osuna Road NE, Unit G-4

Albuquerque NM 87107

(505) 883-2702

HCS Pub. May 10, 17, 24, 2019